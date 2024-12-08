Jalen Moore's 20 points lead No. 21 Oklahoma past Alcorn State 94-78

NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Moore scored 20 points to lead No. 21 Oklahoma past winless Alcorn State 94-78 on Saturday night.

Freshman guards Jeremiah Fears and Dayton Forsythe each had 14 points and seven assists for the Sooners (9-0), who finished with five players in double figures.

Omari Hamilton scored 16 points and Davian Williams added 13 points and seven assists for Alcorn State (0-10), which made 10 of 20 3-pointers but committed 18 turnovers leading to 27 OU points.

Alcorn State jumped out to a 25-18 lead before the Sooners went on a 31-16 run to lead 49-41 at halftime. Oklahoma shot 54.7% from the field but just 32.4% from beyond the arc.

Takeaways

Alcorn State: The Braves came out shooting and made their first seven 3-point shots. But Alcorn State was sloppy with the ball and gave the Sooners several fast-break opportunities.

Oklahoma: The Sooners started slowly but started to click in all phases of the game to open up a big lead against a team that looked like they could pull off the upset early on.

Key moment

Oklahoma led 49-41 at halftime and started the second half on a 19-7 run that featured four steals — two by Duke Miles — and two dunks to open up a 68-48 advantage with 14:40 remaining.

Oklahoma guard Duke Miles, left, celebrates after a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Kyle Phillips

Key stat

The Sooners 43 bench points included 12 each from Brycen Goodine and Mohamed Wague.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State on Dec. 14, and Alcorn State visits Rice on Dec. 16.