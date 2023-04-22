Several LIers earn all-Met Div. II basketball honors

Darren Fergus of Molloy College was the headliner among several players with Long Island connections on this season’s all-Met Division II men’s and women’s basketball teams, announced by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association this week.

Fergus, a 6-1 guard out of Freeport High, is the all-Met Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lions and also was named the East Coast Conference’s Player of the Year.

Joining him on the first team was 2020 Newsday all-Long Island selection Darnell Evans of Amityville as well as Adelphi’s Ronnie Silva. Evans averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists as Caldwell reached the NCAA Division II Tournament. Silva averaged 15.4 points for the Cougars.

Adelphi’s Ty’Zhea Hawkins, a 2018 Newsday all-Long Island second team selection, was tabbed for the all-Met Division II women’s basketball first team. The Brentwood High product averaged 18.7 points for the Cougars.

Queens College’s senior center Tyler Carey, who went to Brentwood High and Suffolk CC, was named to the men’s basketball second team. Pace’s Lauren Hacket, a 2018 Newsday all-Long Island second-team pick from St. Anthony’s High, was tabbed for the all-Met women’s basketball second team.

All will be honored at the MBWA Haggerty Awards Dinner on April 27.