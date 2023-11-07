SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Allocco, Lee help Princeton to a 68-61 win over Rutgers in season opener

By The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — Matt Allocco scored 21 points, Xaivian Lee added 18 and together scored the final 15 points of the game to secure Princeton's 68-61 win over Rutgers in a season-opener Monday night.

The game was the 121st renewal of the long-running series, but the first meeting since the 2013-14 season. The Tigers lead the series 76-45.

The Tigers turned away every Rutgers attempt to rally. The Scarlett Knights managed to tie the game at 45-45 in the second half, but Princeton responded with a quick 8-0 run fueled by a pair of Zach Martini 3-pointers. The Tigers pushed its lead to 10 points, capped by a Lee jumper with 7:18 left to play, but Rutgers rallied to get within two before Lee answered with back-to-back layups.

Princeton double-teamed All-Big Ten center Cliff Omoruyi and held him to just 12 points, a team high.

Princeton hit 26 of 60 (43.3%) from the field, including 9 of 20 (45%) from distance while holding the Scarlet Knights to 25 of 62 (40.3%) and just 4 of 14 (28.6%) from behind the arc.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME