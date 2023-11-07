Allocco, Lee help Princeton to a 68-61 win over Rutgers in season opener

TRENTON, N.J. — Matt Allocco scored 21 points, Xaivian Lee added 18 and together scored the final 15 points of the game to secure Princeton's 68-61 win over Rutgers in a season-opener Monday night.

The game was the 121st renewal of the long-running series, but the first meeting since the 2013-14 season. The Tigers lead the series 76-45.

The Tigers turned away every Rutgers attempt to rally. The Scarlett Knights managed to tie the game at 45-45 in the second half, but Princeton responded with a quick 8-0 run fueled by a pair of Zach Martini 3-pointers. The Tigers pushed its lead to 10 points, capped by a Lee jumper with 7:18 left to play, but Rutgers rallied to get within two before Lee answered with back-to-back layups.

Princeton double-teamed All-Big Ten center Cliff Omoruyi and held him to just 12 points, a team high.

Princeton hit 26 of 60 (43.3%) from the field, including 9 of 20 (45%) from distance while holding the Scarlet Knights to 25 of 62 (40.3%) and just 4 of 14 (28.6%) from behind the arc.

