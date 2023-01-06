Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia 74-66

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points to lift No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 74-66 win over Virginia on Thursday night.

Amoore connected on 7 of 15 from the floor and made four 3-pointers to help the short-handed Hokies (13-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fifth of the past six meetings with Virginia.

Virginia Tech played without Elizabeth Kitley, who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice. The 2021-22 All-American and last year’s ACC Player of the Year is the team’s leading scorer (18.3 points) and rebounder (10.9).

Camryn Taylor paced the Cavaliers (13-2, 2-2) with 18 points.

Taylor Soule, who had totaled just 14 points in Virginia Tech’s previous two games, finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Kayana Traylor added 15 points.

The Hokies opened the second half with a 12-4 run and never trailed the rest of the way.

Virginia: The Cavaliers, who didn't receive any votes in the AP Top 25 despite their impressive record, missed a great opportunity to knock off a wounded top-10 team on the road. They now gear up to face No. 10 North Carolina State, the second of three straight ranked opponents.

Virginia Tech: Short-handed because of injuries to Kitley and Ashley Owusu (broken pinkie finger), the Hokies used great free-throw shooting (14 of 16) and strong performances from Soule and Traylor to hold off their rivals.

Virginia: At N.C. State on Sunday.

Virginia Tech: At Miami on Sunday.

