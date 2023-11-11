Antonio Reeves scores 21 points, No. 16 Kentucky beats Texas A&M Commerce 81-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Antonio Reeves scored 21 points, Tre Mitchell added 18 and No. 16 Kentucky beat Texas A&M Commerce 81-61 on Friday night.

Justin Edwards scored 16 points for the short-handed Wildcats (2-0), while Rob Dillingham had 12 and D.J. Wagner 11. Reeves made five of Kentucky’s eight 3-pointers, hitting three in a row to end the first half.

Kalen Williams scored 19 points for Texas A&M Commerce (0-3). Tommie Lewis added 18 and Jerome Brewer had 12.

The Wildcats trailed 19-6, then outscored the Lions 32-11 the rest of the half for a 38-30 lead.

Kentucky was without Adou Thiero because of concussion protocols. Thiero started and scored five points in the opener against New Mexico State.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M Commerce: The Lions were overmatched again after opening losses at Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Kentucky's D.J. Wagner (21) shoots near Texas A&M-Commerce's Zondrick Garrett, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/James Crisp

Kentucky: The challenge will be much tougher Tuesday night when Kentucky faces top-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago. The two powerhouse programs have split four games in the yearly event.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M Commerce: At Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday

Kentucky: Vs. Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Chicago.