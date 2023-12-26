SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

AP player of the week: Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis scores 35 in win over No. 4 Arizona

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives the ball against...

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives the ball against Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Lucas Peltier

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 7 of the season:

JOHNELL DAVIS, Florida Atlantic

The junior guard scored 35 points and had nine rebounds in Florida Atlantic's 96-95 double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday. Davis made 15 of 27 shots, had three assists and three steals in one of the Owls' biggest regular-season wins. The victory moved Florida Atlantic up seven spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25, the program's highest ranking.

RUNNER-UP

Jahmir Young, Maryland. The fifth-year senior scored a career-high 37 points and in a 69-60 win over UCLA after having 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-67 win over Nicholls.

HONORABRLE MENTION

RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia; Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois; Kenan Blackshear, Nevada.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Matthew Murrell, Mississippi. The do-it-all senior guard can fill up a stat sheet. He had 18 points in steals in a win over Troy, then followed that up with 26 points, five 3-pointers and five assists in a win over Southern Miss. The undefeated and 24th-ranked Rebels return from the holiday break to host Bryant on Sunday.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa M. Walker.

___

