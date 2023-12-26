AP player of the week: Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis scores 35 in win over No. 4 Arizona

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 7 of the season:

JOHNELL DAVIS, Florida Atlantic

The junior guard scored 35 points and had nine rebounds in Florida Atlantic's 96-95 double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday. Davis made 15 of 27 shots, had three assists and three steals in one of the Owls' biggest regular-season wins. The victory moved Florida Atlantic up seven spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25, the program's highest ranking.

RUNNER-UP

Jahmir Young, Maryland. The fifth-year senior scored a career-high 37 points and in a 69-60 win over UCLA after having 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-67 win over Nicholls.

HONORABRLE MENTION

RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia; Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois; Kenan Blackshear, Nevada.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Matthew Murrell, Mississippi. The do-it-all senior guard can fill up a stat sheet. He had 18 points in steals in a win over Troy, then followed that up with 26 points, five 3-pointers and five assists in a win over Southern Miss. The undefeated and 24th-ranked Rebels return from the holiday break to host Bryant on Sunday.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa M. Walker.

___

