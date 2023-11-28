AP Player of the Week: Zach Edey averaged 25 points, 13 boards in leading No. 1 Purdue to Maui title

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 3 of the season:

ZACH EDEY, Purdue

The reigning AP national player of the year led the Boilermakers through a loaded field at the Maui Invitational last week and back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. Edey had 25 points and 14 rebounds in a first-round win over No. 11 Gonzaga, 23 points and 10 boards in a semifinal win over No. 10 Tennessee and 28 points and 15 rebounds in a win over third-ranked Marquette in the title game. The 7-foot-4 Edey has 44 career double-doubles, and he's scored in double figures in 57 consecutive games, trailing only Rick Mount's 72-game run in school history.

RUNNER-UP

Tyler Thomas, Hofstra. The senior guard had the first 40-point game this season, along with eight rebounds and five assists, in the Pride's overtime win over High Point in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. The nation's leading scorer also had 21 points in a win over Buffalo and 30 points in the semifinal win over Wright State.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Eric Dixon (Villanova), David Jones (Memphis).

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is awarded the MVP award by Lynn Babington, president of Chaminade University, after an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Honolulu. Purdue defeated Marquette 78-75. Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

KEEP AN EYE ON

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner. The son of former Memphis star Dajuan Wagner and grandson of NCAA and NBA champion Milt Wagner struggled with his shot in his first four college games, including a 1-for-12 performance in a loss to Kansas. But the five-star prospect had 22 points with six assists in an overtime win over Saint Joseph's, then went 10 of 14 from the field and had 28 points and five assists in a blowout of Marshall.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Eric Olson, Dave Skretta.