Appalachian St. 63, Coastal Carolina 62
COASTAL CAROLINA (7-7)
Nichols 5-9 0-0 12, Mostafa 4-10 3-4 11, Abraham 4-8 0-0 11, Daye 1-4 0-0 3, Uduje 1-6 0-0 2, J.Brown 8-16 4-4 20, L.Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Basey 0-1 0-0 0, Blackmon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 7-8 62.
APPALACHIAN ST. (8-8)
Abson 3-4 0-0 6, Gregory 6-13 0-0 12, Huntley 4-14 0-1 9, Mantis 1-4 0-0 3, Boykin 5-13 1-3 16, Harcum 2-2 0-0 5, Pearson 6-10 0-2 12, X.Brown 0-2 0-1 0, Walker 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 1-7 63.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 7-24 (Abraham 3-6, Nichols 2-3, Daye 1-3, L.Brown 1-4, Blackmon 0-1, Uduje 0-3, J.Brown 0-4), Appalachian St. 8-26 (Boykin 5-11, Harcum 1-1, Mantis 1-2, Huntley 1-7, Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-4). Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 35 (Mostafa 11), Appalachian St. 34 (Huntley 9). Assists_Coastal Carolina 9 (J.Brown 3), Appalachian St. 15 (Gregory 9). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 13, Appalachian St. 11. A_1,819 (8,325).