Love scores 17 and No. 10 Arizona opens season with 93-64 win over Canisius

TUCSON, Ariz. — Caleb Love had 17 points and six assists, Jaden Bradley added 15 points and No. 10 Arizona opened coach Tommy Lloyd's fourth season with a 93-64 win over Canisius on Monday night.

Arizona jumped on the Golden Griffins from the start, scoring the first 13 points during an opening 20-2 run on its way to a 52-30 halftime lead. The Wildcats never let the lead get under 18 after that early burst to win their 18th straight home opener.

Arizona dominated inside, outscoring Canisius 48-12 in the paint while grabbing 18 more rebounds. KJ Lewis added 14 points for the Wildcats, who had 20 assists and nine turnovers — five before the starters came out.

The Golden Griffins needed four minutes to score their first points and had trouble with Arizona's size all night, but still shot a respectable 43% from the floor in one of college basketball's toughest road environments.

Paul McMillan IV led Canisius with 20 points.

Takeaways

Canisius: The Golden Griffins had some good moments, particularly on offense after the slow start, but dug themselves way too big an early hole to prevent getting blown out.

Arizona: The Wildcats did what they're supposed to against an overmatched nonconference opponent at home and showed off the depth that has them eyeing a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Canisius guard Anthony Benard drives past Arizona forward Carter Bryant (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Key moment

Love's return after testing the NBA waters was a huge boost to the Wildcats and earned him preseason All-America honors. He asserted himself right out of the gate, scoring seven points during Arizona's big opening run.

Key stat

Arizona had a massive size advantage with two 7-footers in its rotation and took advantage on the glass. The Wildcats grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, scoring 19 second-chance points.

Up next

Canisius hosts St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Arizona hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.