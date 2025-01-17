SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Sundell scores 16 points, Lee sets record for No. 11 Kansas State women in win over Arizona

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Serena Sundell scored 16 points to surpass 1,500 for her career and dished eight assists and No. 11 Kansas State pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-47 win over Arizona on Thursday night in the first-ever meeting.

Temira Poindexter added 14 points for Kansas State (18-1, 6-0 Big 12 Conference), including a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-0 run to open the fourth that gave Kansas State a 57-41 lead.

The run included a pair of free throws and the only field goal for All-American Ayoka Lee, who started her 131st game, a school record. She put up one field goal and made all four of her free throws with the six points finishing 11 below her average. She tied her career-high with eight blocked shots.

Isis Beh scored 16 points for Arizona (11-8, 2-4) and Jada Williams added 11. Breya Cunningham had 10 rebounds and eight points.

Down 11 at halftime, Arizona used a 9-0 run, five points by Beh, to pull within 46-40 midway through the third quarter. Sundell made a pair of free throws to give Kansas State a 47-41 lead entering the fourth.

Arizona missed its last two shots of the third and first five of the fourth, allowing Kansas State to pull away.

Poindexter hit a 3-pointer to start the game and Kansas State never trailed. After scoring the first eight, K-State led 14-10 after one quarter and stretched that to 36-25 at the half.

Arizona finished at 32% with one 3 and Kansas State went 8 of 21 behind the arc and shot 45% overall.

Arizona State is at Kansas State on Sunday when Arizona is at Kansas.

