No. 8 Florida follows victory over top-ranked Tennessee with a 71-63 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alijah Martin scored 14 points and three teammates also scored in double figures as No. 8 Florida defeated Arkansas 71-63 on Saturday.

Alex Condon, Will Richard and Walton Clayton Jr. scored 12 points apiece for the Gators (15-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who were coming off a 73-43 win over top-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday.

Adou Thiero scored nine of his 17 points from the line for Arkansas (11-5, 0-3), which started conference play 0-3 for the second straight season and for the third time in four years.

First-year Arkansas coach John Calipari fell to 0-3 in conference play for the first time since 1988-89, his first year of college coaching at Massachusetts.

Florida limited Arkansas to 30% (18 for 6) shooting and 3 for 16 from 3-point range. The Gators scored 19 second-chance points compared to six for Arkansas, and 19 bench points compared to seven for the Razorbacks.

Takeaways

Florida: The Gators are poised to take a leap from No. 9 in the rankings after a dominating win and a hard-fought road victory during the week.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks’ 0-3 start in conference play is not insurmountable, but they are well short of preseason projections in Calipari’s first year.

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) tries to get past Arkansas forward Billy Richmond III (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Key moment

Richard and Condon hit back with a combined 7-0 run after Arkansas pulled with five points with about six minutes left.

Key stat

Arkansas closed the game with free throws. The Razorbacks outscored Florida 24-13 from the line. The Gators otherwise dominated, including outscoring Arkansas by 15 points from 3-point range.

Up next

Florida travels to Missouri on Tuesday. Arkansas plays at LSU on Tuesday.