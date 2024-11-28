SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kasparas Jakucionis scores a season-best 23 points as Illinois tops No. 19 Arkansas 90-77

Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) gets past Arkansas forwards Zvonimir...

Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) gets past Arkansas forwards Zvonimir Ivisic, left, and Adou Thiero, center, to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY — Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis scored a season-high 23 points, Tomislav Ivisic had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Illinois beat No. 19 Arkansas 90-77 on Thursday in the Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase.

Jakucionis hit two free throws to give Illinois a double-digit lead with 3:49 remaining in the game. Arkansas had a turnover and a missed jumper on its next two possessions and Jakucionis hit an open 3-pointer to make it 85-71 at 2:42.

Kylan Boswell added 18 points for Illinois (6-1). Head coach Brad Underwood broke a tie with J. Craig Ruby (1922-36) for fifth place in program history with 149 wins.

Adou Thiero went 12 of 21 from the line and scored 26 points for Arkansas (5-2). Zvonimir Ivisic had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Takeaways

Tomislav Ivisic won the battle against his twin brother, Zvonimir. Along with his double-double, Tomislav Ivisic made 6 of 9 3-pointers and blocked three shots. The 7-foot-1 center, playing his first college season, had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first half.

Key moment

Illinois stated the game on a 21-6 run and maintained at least a nine-point lead the rest of the way. Ben Humrichous made the Illini’s fifth 3-pointer with 12:36 left in the first half while Arkansas was 3 of 9 from the field.

Key stat

Illinois made 55% of its shots in the first half, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range, while Arkansas was 0 for 7 from long distance and shot 44% overall. The Illini finished 15 of 31 from distance. Arkansas shot 5 of 17 beyond the arc.

Arkansas forward Billy Richmond III puts up a shot during...

Arkansas forward Billy Richmond III puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Up next

Arkansas plays at Miami in the second SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday. Illinois plays at Northwestern on Dec. 6 to begin Big Ten play.

