Cam Carter scores 27 points, LSU holds off Arkansas for 78-74 win

BATON ROUGE, La. — Cam Carter scored 27 points and LSU beat Arkansas 78-74 on Tuesday night.

LSU's Jordan Sears made a pair of free throws to end the scoring with 21 seconds left. Arkansas missed its next two shots and had its last shot blocked.

Carter was 7 of 15 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Sears also hit three 3s and finished with 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting for LSU (12-5, 1-3, Southeastern Conference).

Boogie Fland scored 19 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Arkansas (11-6, 0-4). Adou Thiero scored 13 points and Jonas Aidoo added 12, and the pair each grabbed 10 rebounds.

Carter scored nine points during a 23-7 run to give LSU a 66-57 lead with 4:50 to play. Fland answered with eight points that included a pair of 3s to pull Arkansas to 68-65 with 3:29 left. Carter scored four points in a 7-4 surge to push the advantage to seven points, 76-69, with 46 seconds to go.

Trevon Brazile hit a 3-pointer and Thiero added two free throws for Arkansas before Sears sealed it.

LSU shot 22 of 55 (40%) overall and made 26 of 28 (93%) from the free-throw line. Arkansas was 27-of-69 (39%) shooting and 11 of 13 from the line.

LSU guard Mike Williams III (2) steps back on the play as Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (4) defends in an NCAA college basketball game at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/Hilary Scheinuk

LSU plays at No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Arkansas will look to end a four-game skid with a road game against Missouri on Saturday.

