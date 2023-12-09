Javian McCollum scores 20, No. 19 Oklahoma beats Arkansas 79-70 in Crimson & Cardinal Classic

TULSA, Okla. — Javian McCollum had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead undefeated No. 19 Oklahoma to a 79-70 victory over Arkansas in the third annual Crimson & Cardinal Classic on Saturday.

Otega Oweh scored 14 points, Rivaldo Sores added 13 points and seven rebounds and Milos Uzan finished with 11 points for Oklahoma (9-0), which won by nine-or-more points for the eighth time this season.

Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks (6-4) with 13 points. Jeremiah Davenport scored 12 points.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was ejected from the game with 15:50 remaining after being called for two technical fouls for arguing with the officials. It was not clear what Musselman was complaining to the officials about. The Razorbacks trailed 48-33 at the time.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: After shooting just 31.8% from the floor in their last game, a 72-51 win over Providence on Tuesday, the Sooners connected for a season-high 56.1% (23 of 41), with nearly-identical halves of 56% (14 of 25) in the first and 56.3% (9 of 16) in the second.

Arkansas: After a strong start to the season that had them solidly in the top 20, the Razorbacks have struggled with a 3-4 record in their last seven outings. Arkansas was in the game until late in the first half, tying the game at 23 on Khalif Battle’s free throws with 4:26 left in the opening half. But OU closed the half on a 14-2 run to take a 37-25 lead into halftime. The Razorbacks scored the first six points of the second half to pull to within six, but Oklahoma reeled off a 15-2 run over the next 3:30 and Arkansas never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Credit: AP/Joey Johnson

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a commanding performance against an SEC team that was recently in the Top 25, Oklahoma will likely move up a couple of spots, depending on the success of the teams just above them.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: The Sooners have a week off before hosting Green Bay on Saturday.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) drives to the basket against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Credit: AP/Joey Johnson

Arkansas: The Razorbacks also get a week of rest before hosting Lipscomb on Saturday.

