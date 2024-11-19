SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Darrion Williams, Elijah Hawkins, JT Toppin lead Texas Tech over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 98-64

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Darrion Williams scored 19 points, Elijah Hawkins and JT Toppin posted double-doubles, and Texas Tech breezed to a 98-64 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Williams made 8 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers, adding four rebounds and four assists for the Red Raiders (4-0). Hawkins finished with 10 points and 11 assists, while Toppin pitched in with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kevin Overton came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 17. Chance McMillian pitched in with 11 points and six assists. Reserve Devan Cambridge scored 10.

Christian Moore scored 21 points to lead the Golden Lions (1-5), who have lost all five of their games on the road. Moore hit 9 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers and handed out five assists. Dante Sawyer scored 13 off the bench on 5-for-10 shooting.

Williams had 14 points by halftime and Toppin scored eight with seven rebounds to guide Texas Tech to a 47-28 advantage. Sawyer had nine first-half points to lead UAPB. The Red Raiders shot 52.9% from the floor in the first 20 minutes with six 3-pointers. The Golden Lions shot 52.2% overall but they took 20 fewer shots and made just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Kerwin Walton hit a 3-pointer with 7:15 left to play to give the Red Raiders their largest lead at 88-46.

Texas Tech will play Saint Joseph's in the UKG Legends Classic on Thursday.

