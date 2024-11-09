No. 2 Alabama uses second-half run to beat Arkansas State 88-79 and avoid upset

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mark Sears scored 19 points and No. 2 Alabama survived an upset scare on Friday, beating Arkansas State 88-79.

The game was tied with seven minutes left before Alabama scored 11 of the next 13 points, three of them from Sears at the free throw line.

Labaron Philon, Clifford Omoruyi and Grant Nelson each scored 12 points for the Crimson Tide (2-0) but only combined for one 3-pointer. Alabama went 6 for 31 (19%) from behind the arc.

Arkansas State (1-1) was led by 20 points from Kobe Julien and 18 from Taryn Todd.

Takeaways

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves proved why they were the coaches’ pick to win the Sun Belt Conference and were able to push Alabama to the final minutes despite shooting 21.4% from 3-point range (6 for 28).

Alabama: The Crimson Tide survived a game against Arkansas State, which is coached by former Nate Oats assistant Bryan Hodgson. Alabama could find itself in more close games given the difficulty of its schedule, which features games against No. 14 Purdue, No. 4 Houston and No. 25 Rutgers before Thanksgiving.

Key moment

Alabama made five of its six free throws in the final two minutes to keep Arkansas State at bay, quite the reversal from shooting just 63% from the free throw line in the first half (17 for 27).

Arkansas State forward Rashaud Marshall (0) and Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) battle under the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Key stat

The Crimson Tide attempted 44 free throws compared to the Red Wolves' 36. In a game where the teams were only separated by one percentage point in field-goal percentage and two percentage points in 3-point percentage, the extra eight attempts for Alabama made a difference.

Up next

Alabama finishes its three-game homestand to start the season against McNeese State on Monday, while Arkansas State hosts Little Rock on Tuesday.