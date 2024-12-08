Pinion has 22 points as Arkansas State beats No. 16 Memphis 85-72

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joseph Pinion had 22 points and eight rebounds, Dyondre Dominguez added 19 points and Arkansas State built a double-digit first-half lead to beat No. 16 Memphis 85-72 on Sunday.

Pinion was 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 11 from outside the arc, giving the Red Wolves their second straight win and their first over a ranked team since 1991. Taryn Todd finished with 17 points for Arkansas State (7-3).

PJ Haggerty led Memphis (7-2) with 29 points, and Dain Dainja finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Arkansas State held a double-digit lead for most of the game and led 68-57 with 8 minutes left. That was enough for the Red Wolves to defeat the Tigers, snapping a seven-game losing streak to Memphis.

Takeaways

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves certainly got the nationally ranked Tigers' attention in the first half after they shot 7 of 18 from 3-point range and built an 18-point lead. The lead got to single digits a couple of times in the second half, but Arkansas State answered the pressure.

Memphis: The Tigers suffered through a miserable first half, shooting under 20% late in the half. They turned up their defensive pressure, which cut into the lead, but Memphis never made a serious threat.

Key moment

Memphis got within 60-53 with 11 minutes left, but Arkansas State went on a 12-6 run that included 3-pointers from Pinion, Todd and Kobe Julien to stretch the Red Wolves' lead to 75-60 with 6:29 left in the game.

Memphis forward Dain Dainja drives to the basket defended by Arkansas State forward Rashard Marshall (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Nikki Boertman

Key stat

Arkansas State's last win over a ranked team was when it defeated then-No. 21 New Orleans 76-65 in 1991.

Up next

Arkansas State hosts UT-Arlington on Thursday, and Memphis travels to Clemson on Saturday.