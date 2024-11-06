SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

South Carolina lifts suspension of Ashlyn Watkins after charges are dismissed

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins brings the ball up against...

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins brings the ball up against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has lifted the suspension of forward Ashlyn Watkins after charges of assault and kidnapping were dismissed earlier this month.

Watkins had been suspended from team activities since her arrest on Aug. 31, although she was permitted to take part in classes.

The university issued a short statement saying with the “dismissal of the legal charges, South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins has returned to team activities beginning with practice” on Wednesday. Court records showed Watkins’ charges were dismissed Nov. 1.

Watkins had not worked out with the team, was not among the group that went to White House in September to celebrate its national championship last season and was not with the top-ranked Gamecocks on Monday night as they defeated Michigan 68-62 in Las Vegas to open the season.

Watkins is a 6-foot-3 junior who plays above her height. She led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks last season and posted the only two dunks in program history, one apiece as a freshman and a sophomore.

Watkins is expected to take over down low for 6-7 forward Kamilla Cardoso, the team's leading scorer and rebounder last year who became a first-round WNBA draft pick of the Chicago Sky.

South Carolina takes on No. 9 N.C. State on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley yells to her team...

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley yells to her team during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Michigan Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

