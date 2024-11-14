Broome, Johnson score 18 apiece to lead No. 5 Auburn to 79-56 win over Kent State

AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Chaney Johnson also scored 18 points to lead No. 5 Auburn to a 79-56 victory over Kent State on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (3-0) raced to a fast start and then fought off a second-half rally on the heels of a 74-69 win at then-No. 4 Houston that vaulted them six spots in the AP poll.

Chad Baker-Mazara and Denver Jones had 12 points apiece for Auburn. Broome made 8 of 12 shots and Johnson 8 of 11.

VonCameron Davis led Kent State (2-1) with 19 points despite playing just 18 minutes after getting into early foul trouble. Jalen Sullinger added 16 points and made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Auburn's Jahki Howard and Ja‘Heim Hudson missed their second game in a row after reportedly getting into an altercation on the flight to Houston, forcing the plane to be grounded shortly after takeoff.

Takeaways

Kent State: Fell to 5-8 against current Southeastern Conference members. Davis had three fouls in three first-half minutes but poured in 17 points after that.

Auburn: Scored the game's first 10 points and raced ahead 30-8 but couldn't sustain the dominant start. Had 23 assists on 28 baskets with four players each getting four.

Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) dribbles around Kent State guard Jamal Sumlin (4) as he goes to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Key moment

The Golden Flashes clawed back from a 22-point first-half deficit, cutting it to 41-37 on Delrecco Gillespie’s layup with 15:37 left.

Then Broome scored six points and Tahaad Pettiford made a 3-pointer and just beat the shot clock with another jumper to fuel an 11-0 run that effectively ended the threat.

Key stat

Auburn shot 49.1% from the floor (28 of 57). Kent State was just 20-of-61 shooting (32.8%).

Up next

Auburn hosts North Alabama Monday night when Kent State also hosts Niagara.