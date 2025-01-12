Georgia Amoore, Dazia Lawrence boost No. 15 Kentucky women to 80-61 victory over Auburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia Amoore totaled 21 points and 11 assists, Dazia Lawrence scored 18 of her 21 in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky upped its win streak to eight games and continued to steamroll its way through the Southeastern Conference with an 80-61 victory over Auburn on Sunday.

Amoore made 7 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws for the Wildcats (15-1, 4-0), who have won each of their first four SEC games by at least 16 points for the first time. Lawrence made 8 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers.

Clara Strack had 16 points, five rebounds and she blocked four shots for Kentucky. Teonni Key added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

DeYona Gaston finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-8, 0-4), who have lost five in a row. Mar’shaun Bostic scored a season-high 18, adding seven assists and three steals.

Amoore scored half of Kentucky's 16 first-quarter points as the Wildcats grabbed a five-point lead.

Key scored six in the second quarter on 3-for-3 shooting to help Kentucky outscore Auburn by six and take a 36-25 advantage into halftime. Bostic had 14 points, accounting for 56% of Auburn's offense before the break.

Auburn closed within 45-39 on a jumper by Audia Young at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter. Lawrence buried back-to-back 3-pointers and followed with a layup in a personal 8-0 run over the next 1:12 as Kentucky pushed its lead to 14 and maintained it for a 58-44 advantage at quarter's end.

The victory ties the all-time series with Auburn at 28-28.

Up next: Auburn will host No. 5 Texas on Thursday. Kentucky travels to play Georgia on Sunday.