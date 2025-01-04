Broome scores 24 points and No. 2 Auburn opens SEC play with a 84-68 win over Missouri

AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome scored 24 points and had seven rebounds and four blocks, and No. 2 Auburn opened Southeastern Conference play with an 84-68 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Auburn (13-1, 1-0) shot 10 for 21 from 3-point range, with seven different Tigers hitting at least one triple.

Chaney Johnson and Chad Baker-Mazara each scored 13 points each for Auburn, while Denver Jones added 10 points and seven assists.

Marques Warrick had 19 points to lead Missouri (11-3, 0-1) and Marcus Allen had nine.

Takeaways

Missouri: Dennis Gates’ defense has relied on forcing turnovers at a high rate this season, but it was unable to stick to that formula against Auburn’s strong ball security for most of this one.

Auburn: Bruce Pearl has built this season’s squad on balance and depth, and it was on full display Saturday. Five Tigers scored double-digit points.

Key moment

Broome hit a 3-pointer at the 15:56 mark in the first half to put Auburn in front. That started a 23-8 run that put the hosts in firm control the rest of the way.

Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) is fouled by Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) as he goes up to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Key stat

With the win, Pearl tied Joel Eaves for the most career victories in program history at 213.

Up next

Auburn visits Texas on Tuesday night for the first SEC meeting between the teams. Missouri returns home to host LSU on Tuesday night.