Broome scores 18 points, Auburn defeats St. Bonaventure 77-60

NEW YORK — Johni Broome scored 18 points, Jaylin Williams added a double-double and Auburn defeated St. Bonaventure 77-60 Friday night in the championship game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center.

The Tigers broke open the game late in the first half, going on a 26-11 run and leading 48-28 at halftime. Auburn hit five 3-pointers in the nine-minute stretch and was 7-for-14 from distance in the half.

The Bonnies got as close as 67-56 with 3:43 remaining in the second half but K.D. Johnson and Dylan Cardwell scored Auburn's final 10 points to close out the win.

Broome made 7-of-11 shots, Williams scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jones finished with 12 points for the Tigers (3-1).

Chad Venning scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Mika Adams-Woods had 11 points for the Bonnies (2-2).

The Bonnies had won seven of their past 10 games against Power Six foes. Included in that run were victories over the ACC (3-1), Big 12 (2-0), Pac-12 (1-0) and Big East (1-2).

Auburn hosts Alabama A&M on Tuesday and St. Bonaventure hosts Bucknell on Wednesday.

St. Bonaventure forward Barry Evans (0) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in the final of the Legends Classic tournament in New York, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Credit: AP/Peter K. Afriyie

