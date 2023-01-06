Austin Peay 61, Florida Gulf Coast 59
FLORIDA GULF COAST (12-4)
Anderson 5-9 4-7 14, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0, Bishop 2-3 3-4 7, Catto 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 2-8 2-2 7, Johnston 4-11 0-0 11, Weir 4-9 2-2 10, Largie 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-48 11-15 59.
AUSTIN PEAY (7-9)
Moore 0-0 2-2 2, Robinson 3-7 2-3 8, Durugordon 4-10 1-3 10, Paez 3-5 2-3 10, Copeland 2-9 0-1 4, Ware 3-6 3-4 9, Massenat 4-6 0-0 10, Fauntleroy 2-6 2-2 7, Hutchins-Everett 0-1 1-2 1, Stone-Carrawell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 13-20 61.
Halftime_Austin Peay 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 6-15 (Johnston 3-5, Miller 1-1, Catto 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Anderson 0-3), Austin Peay 6-21 (Massenat 2-4, Paez 2-4, Durugordon 1-3, Fauntleroy 1-3, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Ware 0-1, Copeland 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 34 (Anderson 12), Austin Peay 27 (Ware 9). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 10 (Catto 4), Austin Peay 12 (Paez 4). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 19, Austin Peay 12. A_1,061 (7,257).