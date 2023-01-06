Austin Peay hosts Central Arkansas following Hunter's 25-point outing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-11, 0-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (7-9, 1-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Austin Peay Governors after Camren Hunter scored 25 points in Central Arkansas' 77-75 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors are 5-2 in home games. Austin Peay ranks fourth in the ASUN with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 2.6.

The Bears are 0-3 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodrique Massenat is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 10 points and four steals. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Hunter is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.