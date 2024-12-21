SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Vanderbilt steamrolls Austin Peay 85-55

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reserve Jason Edwards scored 16 points and Tyler Nickel scored 12 and Vanderbilt beat Austin Peay 85-55 on Saturday.

The Commodores (11-1) had nine players enter the scoring column. Vanderbilt, who remained unbeaten at home (7-0), finished shooting 60.4% (29 of 48). Devin McGlockton added 11 points for Vanderbilt.

LJ Thomas scored 20 points and Tate McCubbin scored 10 for Austin Peay. The Governors (4-8) shot just 31.7% (19 of 60).

Vanderbilt established a 27-7 lead within the first 10 minutes and were never threatened. The Commodores led 47-20 at halftime. Isaac Haney's game-opening layup 17 seconds in marked Austin Peay's only lead.

Vanderbilt moved its all-time record against its in-state rival to 18-2. Vanderbilt won the last matchup, 77-51, on Dec. 18, 2021. Both Austin Peay wins occurred in the 1939-40 season.

Austin Peay will attempt to end its six-game skid against NAIA-member Brescia on Dec. 29. Vanderbilt next hosts New Orleans on Dec. 30.

