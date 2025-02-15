SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 16 Wisconsin is short-handed at No. 7 Purdue after early ejection of Kamari McGee

By The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 16 Wisconsin lost backup guard Kamari McGee late in the first half of Saturday’s game at No. 7 Purdue after a replay review resulted in a Flagrant 2 call.

McGee was trying to defend Purdue guard Braden Smith when he ran into a pick set by Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and ran squarely into his midsection. McGee’s hand hit Kaufman-Renn below his waist and Kaufmann-Renn immediately bent over before going to the bench during the review.

A few minutes later, he returned to the court and made both free throws.

McGee blew kisses to the crowd as he walked off the court and through the tunnel.

