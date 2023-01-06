Banks and Saint Bonaventure host Saint Louis

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 1-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Daryl Banks III scored 27 points in Saint Bonaventure's 73-69 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Billikens are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 77.1 points and is shooting 45.0%.

The Bonnies are 2-0 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Billikens and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis Okoro is averaging 6.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Banks is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 17.4 points. Kyrell Luc is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.