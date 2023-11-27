Edwards' double-double leads West Virginia past Bellarmine 62-58

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jesse Edwards had his third double-double in six games, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to help West Virginia hold off Bellarmine late, 62-58 on Sunday.

The Mountaineers (3-3) bounced back from a pair of losses at the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament, falling to SMU and dropping a 56-54 decision to No. 24 Virginia.

West Virginia was 21 of 51 from the field (41.2%), including just 3 of 16 from 3-point range, but hit 17 of 21 from the free-throw line to hold off the Knights.

Quinn Slazinski had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Mountaineers. Kobe Johnson hit 5 of 10 from the field to add 13 points and freshman Ofri Naveh contributed 10 points with six boards.

Peter Suder scored 19 points to lead Bellarmine (2-5), adding five rebounds and four assists. Bash Wieland had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.

West Virginia plays host to St. John's Friday in a Big East-Big 12 Battle. Bellarmine plays at Louisville Wednesday.

