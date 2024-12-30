Bennett Stirtz scores 20 as Drake remains unbeaten with 65-46 victory over Belmont

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points to guide Drake to a 65-46 victory over Belmont on Sunday as the Bulldogs ran their win streak to 12 to begin the season.

Stirtz made 8 of 16 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws for the Bulldogs (12-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). He added four assists and three steals. Daniel Abreu made three 3-pointers and scored 15 with five rebounds.

Sam Orme came off the bench to score 11 and lead the Bruins (9-4, 1-1). Fellow reserve Brody Peebles scored 10.

Stirtz had 13 points in the first half to help the Bulldogs to a 39-21 advantage at intermission.

