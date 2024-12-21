Amoore has 7 3s, 23 points and big second half as No. 16 Kentucky women edge Belmont 84-78

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia Amoore scored 20 of her 23 points in the second half, Amelia Hassett added 16, including a clutch 3-pointer with 30.1 seconds to go, and No. 16 Kentucky held on to defeat Belmont 84-78 on Friday night.

The Wildcats saw a 12-point lead with barely three minutes to go shrink to 79-76 with 53 seconds left after Tuti Jones and Kendal Holmes hit back-to-back 3 pointers. That's when Hassett, who also had 11 rebounds, beat the shot clock with a step-back 3 to make it 82-76..

Dazia Lawrence had 15 points for the Wildcats (10-1), who trailed 39-33 at halftime. Clara Strack and Teonnni Key both had 12. Amoore, who surpassed 2,000 career points in her last game, had seven 3-pointers, six in the second half. It's the first game Kentucky won by less than double figures.

Jailyn Banks scored 23 to lead Belmont (5-6), who have lost six games to Power 4 teams, including ranked Kansas State, Ohio State and Duke and Michigan, which is now ranked. Holmes added 18 points, Emi La Chapell had 12, Jones 11 and Kendal Cheesman 10.

Banks had 11 points and Cheesman 10 as the Bruins took a 39-33 halftime lead.

Amoore had back-to-back 3-points to give Kentucky a 53-50 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. She had four 3s and 14 points in the third quarter and the Wildcats took a 57-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

Amoore sandwiched 3-pointers around a layup from Clara Silva to give Kentucky a 73-61 lead with five minutes remaining.

Kentucky shot 62.5% in the second half with eight 3s.

Kentucky plays Western Kentucky at home on Dec. 28 before beginning Southeastern Conference play in January.