Bjorklund leads St. Thomas against Omaha after 26-point game

Omaha Mavericks (6-10, 2-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-6, 3-2 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays the Omaha Mavericks after Parker Bjorklund scored 26 points in St. Thomas' 81-71 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 8-0 in home games. St. Thomas averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 2-2 against Summit opponents. Omaha has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tommies and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bjorklund is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.