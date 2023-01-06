Bonham leads Florida against Georgia after 21-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (7-7, 0-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Trey Bonham scored 21 points in Florida's 66-63 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Gators have gone 4-3 in home games. Florida scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 5.3.

The Gators and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Gators. Bonham is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kario Oquendo averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Terry Roberts is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.