SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Tae Davis and Markus Burton combine for 46 points, Notre Dame beats BC 78-60 to snap 4-game skid

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tae Davis scored 26 points, Markus Burton added 20 and Notre Dame beat Boston College 78-60 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Notre Dame (8-9, 2-4 ACC) picked up its first win since a 91-62 outcome on Dec. 22 against Le Moyne before losses to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State and then-No. 4 Duke. The Irish also entered having lost six of the last seven against BC.

Burton made two free throws with 5:24 left in the second half to give Notre Dame the first double-digit lead of the game at 60-50.

Notre Dame dominated the paint against BC 40-18 after entering leading the ACC by shooting 42.2% from 3-point range in conference play. The Irish were just 3 of 15 from distance against the Eagles.

Notre Dame also got 13 points from Matt Allocco. Kebba Njie had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Donald Hand Jr. led Boston College (9-8, 1-5) with 17 points. Elijah Strong and Chad Venning, both averaging double figures, each scored eight points on a combined 6-of-12 shooting.

Davis scored 11 points in the first half and Notre Dame led 36-33. Hand also had a team-high 11 for Boston College.

Both teams are off until Saturday. Boston College hosts No. 3 Duke, while Notre Dame plays at Syracuse.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME