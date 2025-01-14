Tae Davis and Markus Burton combine for 46 points, Notre Dame beats BC 78-60 to snap 4-game skid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tae Davis scored 26 points, Markus Burton added 20 and Notre Dame beat Boston College 78-60 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Notre Dame (8-9, 2-4 ACC) picked up its first win since a 91-62 outcome on Dec. 22 against Le Moyne before losses to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State and then-No. 4 Duke. The Irish also entered having lost six of the last seven against BC.

Burton made two free throws with 5:24 left in the second half to give Notre Dame the first double-digit lead of the game at 60-50.

Notre Dame dominated the paint against BC 40-18 after entering leading the ACC by shooting 42.2% from 3-point range in conference play. The Irish were just 3 of 15 from distance against the Eagles.

Notre Dame also got 13 points from Matt Allocco. Kebba Njie had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Donald Hand Jr. led Boston College (9-8, 1-5) with 17 points. Elijah Strong and Chad Venning, both averaging double figures, each scored eight points on a combined 6-of-12 shooting.

Davis scored 11 points in the first half and Notre Dame led 36-33. Hand also had a team-high 11 for Boston College.

Both teams are off until Saturday. Boston College hosts No. 3 Duke, while Notre Dame plays at Syracuse.