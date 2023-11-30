Post with 24, Harris with 22, lead Boston College past Vandy in ACC/SEC Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Quinten Post scored 24 points, Claudell Harris added 22 and Boston College defeated Vanderbilt 80-62 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Jaeden Zackery added 10 points and eight assists for the Eagles (5-2). Post and Harris both made 4-of-6 3-pointers.

Post hit two 3-pointers and the Eagles made seven of their first 12 shots, taking a 17-5 lead seven minutes into the game. Boston College shot 58% for the half and made six 3-pointers to lead 44-23. Harris scored 15 and Post 13.

Vanderbilt drew within 16 points when Jason Rivera-Torres hit a 3-pointer near the eight-minute mark of the second half. The Commodores cut it to 11 near the 3-minute mark when Tasos Kamateros connected on a 3-pointer, but they would score just two points the rest of the way.

Ezra Manjon scored 16 points and Rivera-Torres finished with 11 for Vanderbilt (3-4).

Boston College opens the ACC season at home against North Carolina State on Saturday. Vanderbilt hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.

