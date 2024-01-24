SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Catoor, Pedulla help Virginia Tech hold off Boston College for 76-71 win

Boston College coach Earl Grant watches during the second half...

By The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Hunter Catoor scored 17 points and Sean Pedulla scored 16 and Virginia Tech won its second-straight game beating Boston College 76-71 on Tuesday.

Catoor's 3-pointer with 13:55 before halftime broke a 12-all tie and Virginia Tech led the remainder. The Hokies (12-7, 4-4 ACC) led 44-33 at intermission and stayed ahead by four points or more in the second half until Quinten Post's jump shot brought Boston College within 70-67 with 2:24 remaining.

Pedulla made two foul shots for a five-point advantage with 2:02 left. Then, with 29 seconds left, Claudell Harris Jr. buried a 3-pointer for BC to reduce the deficit to 72-70 with 29 seconds to go. But Robbie Beran and Catoor each made a pair of fouls shots in a nine-second span to wrap it up.

MJ Collins scored 11 points and Lynn Kidd 10 for the Hokies.

Devin McGlockton scored 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-8, 2-6). Quinten Post added 15 points and reserve Harris 14 for Boston College.

Boston College plays at Notre Dame on Saturday. Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Boston College's Quinten Post (12) defends against Virginia Tech's Tyler...

