Formann scores 22, No. 7 Colorado uses a 38-3 run to pull away from Boston University 85-55

BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann s cored 22 points and No. 7 Colorado used a 38-3 run starting late in the third quarter to pull away from Boston University 85-55 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 50-47 with 2:27 left in the third, Colorado went on its spurt courtesy of the inside play of Quay Miller and Aaronette Vonleh, the driving through the lane from Jaylyn Sherrod and the outside shooting of Formann.

It all added up to a bounce-back win for the Buffaloes (7-1), who lost their first game of the season over the weekend to No. 5 North Carolina State at the Paradise Jam Classic.

“I learned that we just have what it takes to dial in and overcome adversity,” Vonleh said. “I mean, it might take us a while, but I always know that we’re going to turn it on eventually.”

Vonleh had 18 points, Miller added 12 and Sherrod finished with 14. Formann's big night helped her become the 34th Colorado women’s player to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for a career.

“I came here wanting to impact this program. So I think just sort of like a pat on the back on myself for having done that,” Formann said of reaching the milestone. “And having really great teammates that have been able to set me up for all those 3s.”

Colorado led by as many as 13 points only to see the Terriers (5-2) storm back in the third quarter to take a brief lead. That's when the Buffaloes focused on going inside — and turned up the defense. The Terriers went 1 for 8 with 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Buffaloes coach JR Payne appreciated the composure of her team.

“In a lot of ways, we have a really mature team, to be able to handle that and to be able to not really go off the rails,” Payne said. “Because we were not playing well, on either side of the ball."

Caitlin Weimar had 16 and 12 rebounds for Boston, while Alex Giannaros added 16. The Terriers fell to 0-6 all-time against teams in the Pac-12.

“We just started missing shots,” Weimar said. “We kind of just let up a little bit on defense. It was definitely a great game to be in.”

The Terriers made the most of their time in the Rocky Mountains. The team went tubing in the mountains and visited Topgolf as part of their two-game trip. They beat Northern Colorado 63-52 on Sunday before meeting Colorado.

BIG PICTURE

Boston: The Terriers remain on two wins over ranked teams in program history. They beat No. 17/15 St. John's 66-49 on Dec. 1, 2012, and No. 24 Vermont 74-63 on Jan. 18, 2010.

Colorado: The Buffaloes have proven resilient in rebounding from losses. They dropped back-to-back games only once last season on their way to a Sweet 16 appearance.

AROUND THE RIM

This was the second meeting between the Buffaloes and Terriers in women's hoops. They also met on Dec. 1, 1990, in the Coca Cola Classic in Providence, Rhode Island, with Colorado prevailing 94-56. ... Sherrod had four assists to move into third place on Colorado's all-time list... Colorado had a 42-18 advantage in points in the paint and a 17-1 margin on fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Boston: Begin a three-game homestand by hosting Saint Joseph's next Tuesday.

Colorado: Travel to Air Force on Saturday.