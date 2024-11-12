Led by Dailey and Stefanovic, UCLA routs Boston U. 71-40 after falling out of the Top 25

LOS ANGELES — Eric Dailey Jr. and Lazar Stefanovic scored 13 points each and UCLA defeated Boston University 71-40 on Monday night.

The Bruins (2-1) fell out of the AP Top 25 earlier in the day after losing to New Mexico on a neutral court last week.

UCLA's defense forced 28 turnovers which led to 36 points by the Bruins.

Kyrone Alexander scored 10 points to lead the Terriers (0-3) as their lone player in double figures.

The Bruins used a 22-3 run over the end of the first half and start of the second to take a 50-22 lead. Six different players scored, including Kobe Johnson who had four points in the spurt.

After BU closed to 52-32, the Bruins ran off 10 straight points to extend their lead to 30 points.

Dailey had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sebastian Mack added 12 points.