Bradley hosts Krikke and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (6-10, 0-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 69-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 8-0 on their home court. Bradley is the MVC leader with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 8.2.

The Beacons are 0-5 in conference games. Valparaiso has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 11.1 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Krikke is averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.