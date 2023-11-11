SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brandon Angel scores 18, Spencer Jones 15 as Stanford beats Sacramento State 91-73

By The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Brandon Angel shot 8 of 10 from the field and finished with 18 points, Spencer Jones scored 15 points and Stanford beat Sacramento State 91-73 Friday night.

Maxime Raynaud added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Stanford (2-0). Stojakovic finished with 12 points and Jared Bynum had 10 assists to go with six points.

Angel hit a jumper that made it 5-4 with 16:32 left in the first half and Stanford led the rest of the way. Zee Hamoda scored to pull the Hornets within a point on four different occasions in the first half, but Stanford responded each time, that last of which came when Spencer Jones made a layup to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Cardinal a 10-point lead.

Bowyn Beatty threw down a dunk to close the scoring in the first half and Jacob Holt hit a jumper to open the second that trimmed Sacramento State's deficit to 47-41. Jones hit two free throws and then a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run and Andrej Stojakovic made a layup with 12:47 to play that pushed Stanford's lead into double figures for good.

Hamoda hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 21 points for Sacramento State (0-2). Brandon Betson scored 17 points, Duncan Powell added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Beatty finished with 10 points.

Stanford shot 56% (39 of 70) from the field and committed just four turnovers.

Sacramento State returns home to play NAIA-member Pacific Union, and Stanford plays host to Santa Clara, on Tuesday,

