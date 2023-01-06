Brittain-Watts leads Boston U to 73-69 OT win over Lafayette

BOSTON — Ethan Brittain-Watts scored 19 points and hit several big shots to lead Boston University to a 73-69 overtime victory over Lafayette on Thursday night.

Brittain-Watts added five assists for the Terriers (9-7, 2-1 Patriot League). Fletcher Tynen pitched in with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Brewster recorded 12 points.

Eric Sondberg led the Leopards (2-14, 0-3) with 20 points. T.J. Berger added 17 points. CJ Fulton totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Brittain-Watts tied the game at 69 on a jumper with 1:37 left in overtime and, following a dunk by Brewster, sank two free throws with 12 seconds left to cap the scoring. Brittain-Watts scored the final five points in regulation play, hitting 3 of 4 free throws and adding a layup with 12 seconds left to knot the score at 62.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Boston University visits American while Lafayette hosts Bucknell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.