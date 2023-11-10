SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brooks scores career high 32 points, Washington holds off Northern Kentucky 75-67

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Keion Brooks Jr. scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Washington to a 75-67 win over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.

Brooks Wheeler had 19 in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting and a perfect 7 of 7 from the foul line, coming up with key baskets every time the Norse threatened.

Sahvir added 18 points and seven assists for the Huskies (2-0), who led by 12 in the second half but couldn't put away Northern Kentucky (0-2)

Sam Vinson and Keeyan Itejere both had 14 for the Norse with Vinson grabbing eight rebounds. Michael Bradley had 11 points and seven assists .

There were five ties and five lead changes before Wheeler's three-point play highlighted a 9-0 run that wiped out a six-point deficit that put the Huskies up for good. Brooks capped the surge with a jumper that made it 29-26.

Brooks 13 points and the Huskies led 41-35 at the half.

The Norse only had five turnovers but the Huskies capitalized with 10 points. That ended up being a critical part of the game as Washington had 19 points off 12 turnovers, the Norse eight off 14.

Itejere opened the second half with a three-point play but the Huskies scored six-straight and when Brooks had a 5-0 run it was 56-44 with 14:29 to play. Twice Northern Kentucky got the deficit to six but each time Brooks scored.

After Itejere's dunk with 1:31 to play made it 70-64 to go but on the Norse missed an opportunity after a UW miss by missing a 3. Wheeler then made two free throws. It was back to six with 24 seconds to play but again Brooks answered with two free throws.

Both teams went 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

