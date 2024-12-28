Lampkin, Freeman power Syracuse past Bucknell, 75-63 in final nonconference tune-up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Donnie Freeman each posted a double-double and Jaquan Carlos finished an assist shy of joining them as Syracuse closed out its nonconference schedule with a 75-63 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

The Orange evened their record at 6-6 with their sixth win in seven home games, taking a 12-point lead at intermission and maintaining it through the second half, handing the Bison (4-9) their seventh straight loss. Syracuse, which lost its Atlantic Coast Conference opener to Notre Dame, finished nonconference play 6-5.

Lampkin and Freeman combined to score 24 first-half points and helped the Orange dominate the boards in the first half, 18-11.

Pip Ajayi dunked near the 14-minute mark to get Bucknell within five, 48-43, but Elvin Edmonds IV missed a 3-point attempt to make it a one-possession game a minute later and Lampkin scored to push the lead to seven. Kyle Cuffe Jr. scored back-to-back baskets and Carlos added a layup to push the Syracuse lead back to a dozen points, 56-44.

Lampkin finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds scored 15 points, grabbed 11 boards and dished three assists with a steal. Carlos posted 11 points with nine assists and three steals. Syracuse outrebounded Bucknell 43-27.

John Bascoe hit 6 of 11 from behind the arc and led the Bison with 22 points. Noah Williamson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Syracuse opens the heart of its ACC schedule when it plays host to Wake Forest on New Year's Eve. Bucknell opens Patriot League play January 2 at Lehigh.