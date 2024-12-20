Georgia scores first 23 points as the Bulldogs beat Buffalo 100-49

ATHENS, Ga. — Silas Demary Jr. scored 10 of his 13 points during Georgia's 23-0 start and the Bulldogs cruised to a 100-49 win over Buffalo on Thursday night.

Asa Newell and De’Shayne Montgomery scored 16 points apiece to lead Georgia. Savo Drezgic added 11 points and Blue Cain scored 10 with four assists and four steals. Freshman Somto Cyril, a 6-foot-11 consensus four-star recruit, also had 10 points, a career-best 11 rebounds and tied his season-high with five blocks.

Georgia (10-1) is off to its best start since winning 11 of 12 to open the 2001-02 campaign.

After Tyrin Lawrence hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, Cain followed with another 3 and RJ Godfrey converted a traditional three-point play. Demary sandwiched 10 points in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds around a dunk by Newell before Lawrence stole the ball and went the other way for a fast-break dunk to make it 23-0 with 14:48 left.

The Bulldogs made 9 of 10 from the field while Buffalo was 0-for-5 shooting with five turnovers during that span. Georgia scored its most points in a half this season on its way to a 56-19 lead at intermission. Nine different Bulldogs scored at least three points before halftime.

Tyson Dunn led the Bulls with nine points. Ryan Sabol, who went into the game leading Buffalo (5-6) in scoring at 18.1 per game, finished with a season-low five points on 2-of-5 shooting.

The programs met for just the third time in history. Georgia won the first matchup 56-51 on Dec. 18, 1948, and the second 108-77 on Dec. 11, 1976.