Burnett scores 16 as Stonehill defeats Wagner 62-58

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. — Isaiah Burnett scored 16 points to guide Stonehill to a 62-58 victory over Wagner on Thursday night.

Burnett had seven rebounds and five steals for the Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Andrew Sims scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Seahawks (8-6, 1-2) were led by Rob Taylor II with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Javier Esquerra Trelles and Jahbril Price-Noel added 12 points apiece.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Stonehill hosts Cent. Conn. St. while Wagner hosts Saint Francis (PA).

