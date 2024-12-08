SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

L.J. Cryer scores 18 of his 20 points in 2nd half and No. 17 Houston beats Butler 79-51

Houston forward Joseph Tugler (11) battles for a rebound between...

Houston forward Joseph Tugler (11) battles for a rebound between Butler forwards Patrick McCaffery (22) and Augusto Cassia (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Michael Wyke

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — L.J. Cryer scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 17 Houston used a big second half to rout Butler 79-51 on Saturday night.

Terrance Arceneaux had 14 points off the bench, and Milos Uzan scored 13 points for Houston (5-3), which won its 26th straight at home.

Patrick McCaffery and Augusto Cassia had 11 points each to lead Butler (7-2), which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

The Cougars, who outrebounded Butler 41-22, shot 53% and were 9 of 18 on 3-pointers. Houston shot 67%, including 7 of 11 on 3s, in the second half. Cryer, Sharp, Arceneaux and Uzan combined to score 47 of Houston’s 51 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs shot 28% and were 9 of 28 on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Butler: The Bulldogs had issues getting going on both ends of the floor. Butler, which entered ranked fifth nationally in field-goal percentage defense at 36.1%, had issues cooling Houston off, especially in the second half. The Bulldogs, who entered shooting nearly 48% from the field and 42% on 3-pointers, were held well below those averages.

Houston: After dropping two out of three games in Las Vegas last week, the Cougars bounced back, especially on the defensive end. Houston improved to 5-0 this season when holding opponents to fewer than 70 points.

Butler guard Finley Bizjack, left, lays-up a shot over Houston...

Butler guard Finley Bizjack, left, lays-up a shot over Houston guard L.J. Cryer, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Michael Wyke

Key Moment

After McCaffery opened the second half with a 3-pointer to cut Houston’s lead to 28-21, Cryer responded with a 3-pointer, and Uzan followed with a layup. Houston’s lead never dropped below nine the rest of the way.

Key Stat

Houston held a 28-6 advantage in points in the paint.

Up Next

Butler hosts North Dakota State on Tuesday night, while Houston hosts Troy on the same day.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME