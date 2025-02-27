Saunders scores 26, No. 25 BYU wins its fifth straight by beating Arizona State 91-81

TEMPE, Ariz. — Richie Saunders scored 26 points, Trevin Knell added 18 and No. 25 BYU beat short-handed Arizona State 91-81 on Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to five games.

BYU (20-8, 11-6 Big 12) never trailed after the first few minutes, making 10 3-pointers in the first half and 17 in the game. Saunders shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Arizona State cut the deficit to 78-69 with 5:34 remaining, but BYU responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Dallin Hall and Saunders.

The Sun Devils (13-15, 4-13) have lost seven of their past eight. Basheer Jihad led Arizona State with 19 points, while Joson Sanon and Trevor Best had 18.

Saunders scored 15 points before the break, hitting five 3-pointers to give the Cougars a 47-37 halftime advantage.

The Sun Devils were playing without starters Alston Mason (illness) and Jayden Quaintance (leg). Leading scorer BJ Freeman was dismissed for conduct detrimental to the team over the weekend.

Arizona State used just seven players against the Cougars. Jihad and Sanon played all 40 minutes.

Arizona State forward Basheer Jihad (8) gestures after making a 3-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Brigham Young Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

Take

aways

BYU: The Cougars continued their impressive stretch run that's allowed them to climb into the top half of the Big 12 standings. First-year coach Kevin Young — who was an assistant for the Phoenix Suns team that went to the NBA Finals in 2021 — has a lot of momentum.

Arizona State: The scrappy Sun Devils are still playing hard for coach Bobby Hurley, whose job security could be in question after the season.

Key moment

BYU hit its first five 3-pointers, taking a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Key stats

BYU shot better from 3-point range (50%) than it did on free throws (40%).

Arizona State guard Adam Miller (44) holds his mid-section after a collison with a Brigham Young player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

Up next

BYU hosts West Virginia on Saturday. Arizona State is at Utah on Saturday.

