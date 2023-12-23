Noah Waterman scores 15 as No. 17 BYU routs Bellarmine 101-59

PROVO, Utah — Noah Waterman scored 15 points, Trevin Knell had 14 and No. 17 BYU routed Bellarmine 101-59 on Friday night.

BYU shot 58% from the field in its third straight victory. Six players scored in double figures for the Cougars (11-1), who had 30 assists on 40 baskets.

Spencer Johnson had 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He also made three of the Cougars' 16 3-pointers.

Garrett Tipton led Bellarmine (4-10) with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Langdon Hatton added 11.

The Knights committed 13 turnovers, leading to 28 points for the Cougars.

Bellarmine put together a solid start, but quickly faded from there. BYU used a 21-5 run to take a 29-15 lead.

Back-to-back baskets by Atiki Ally Atiki capped a 9-2 run that gave BYU a 42-28 halftime lead.

Bellarmine guard Landin Hacker (1) shoots as BYU guard Dawson Baker (25) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

BIG PICTURE

Bellarmine: Turnovers ended up being a huge problem for a second consecutive game. The Knights gave up 18.0 turnovers and 28.0 points off turnovers per contest during their two-game swing through the state of Utah.

BYU: Once shots started falling from the perimeter, the Cougars were able to run away from Bellarmine as the first half progressed. BYU shot 41% from beyond the arc for the game.

UP NEXT

BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) goes to basket as Bellarmine guard Billy Smith (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Bellarmine is at High Point on Dec. 30.

BYU hosts Wyoming on Dec. 30.