Emanuel Sharp scores 18 to lead No. 14 Houston over BYU 86-55

HOUSTON — Emanuel Sharp had 18 points, Terrance Arceneaux scored 15 and No. 14 Houston beat BYU 86-55 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Mylik Wilson had 12 points as Houston (10-3, 2-0 Big 12) shot 49% overall and 47% on 3-pointers. The Cougars have won 30 straight home games.

Houston outrebounded BYU 37-24.

Trevin Knell had 12 points and Richie Saunders scored nine for BYU (10-3, 1-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. BYU shot 37.5% overall and 33% on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

BYU: The Cougars missed an opportunity to improve their resume with a Quad 1 win early in conference play. BYU had issues with Houston’s swarming defense throughout and could not get anything going inside.

Houston: The Cougars improved to 2-3 in Quad 1 and 2 games this season. Since dropping two out of three in Las Vegas at the end of November, the Cougars have held their opponents under 55 points in each game of the six-game winning streak.

Key moment

Houston used a 12-2 run to open up a 16-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Arceneaux with 12 ½ minutes left in the first half. Houston’s lead never dipped below seven after that.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp, left, celebrates with forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against BYU in Houston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Key stat

Houston forced BYU into 15 turnovers and turned them into 24 points.

Up next

Houston hosts TCU on Monday. BYU hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday.