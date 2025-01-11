Reynolds scores 21 points to help send TCU past BYU 71-67 and end 17-game skid against the Cougars

FORT WORTH, Texas — Noah Reynolds scored 21 points including the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left and TCU ended its 17-game losing streak to BYU, beating the Cougars 71-67 on Saturday.

Vasean Allette scored 11 points and Micah Robinson 10 for the Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-2) who entered Saturday having lost two of its last three games.

Richie Saunders scored 26 points shooting 9 for 13 for BYU.

Out of a TCU timeout with 36 seconds left, TCU put the ball in Reynolds' hands. The left-hander drove to his strong side and shot high off the glass over the outstretched arms of BYU's Mawot Mag for a 69-67 lead. BYU freshman Egor Demin hoisted an off-balance 3-point attempt at the other end that missed. BYU's Keba Keita intentionally fouled the freshman, Robinson, who made two free throws with nine seconds left to seal it.

The first half was punctuated by runs by both teams. After BYU's Trevin Knell made a 3 to tie it at 23-all with 7:46 before halftime, the Horned Frogs went on a 10-0 run fueled by 3s from Brendan Wenzel and Reynolds, who also added a jump shot, and Ernest Udeh Jr. added a dunk all in less than two minutes.

BYU countered with a 14-0 run that saw Saunders make a pair of 3s and a layup for a 37-33 advantage. TCU's lone point in the last five minutes came from Trazarien White who sank 1 of 2 foul shots with two seconds left before the break.

BYU (10-5, 1-3) has lost three straight.

Before Saturday, TCU’s last win the series came in 1997, a season where BYU finished 1-25.

BYU hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday. TCU hosts Utah on Wednesday.