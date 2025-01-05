SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ian Schieffelin scores 21, Clemson beat Cal 80-68 despite 30 from Andrej Stojakovic

By The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ian Schieffelin scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Chase Hunter added 19 points on Saturday night to help Clemson beat California 80-68.

Hunter made 8 of 12 from the field and added six assists and five rebounds. Chauncey Wiggins scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Clemson (12-3, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Cal (7-7, 0-3) has lost three consecutive games and six of its last seven.

Andrej Stojakovic — the son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic — made 11 of 15 from the field and scored 30 points to lead the Bears. The sophomore transfer from Stanford scored a career-best 31 in an 84-66 win over Northwestern State on Dec. 14.

Stojakovic scored Cal's final six points in a 10-3 spurt that made it 25-all with 6:29 left in the first half but Wiggins scored in the lane 20 seconds later to put the Tigers back in front for good.

Jeremiah Wilkinson hit a 3-pointer with 47 seconds to go until halftime and Stojakovic added another at the buzzer to pull the Bears within three, 39-36, at the intermission. DJ Campbell's jumper to open the scoring in the second half made it a one-point game but Wiggins answered with a 3 and Jaeden Zackery followed with a layup to make it 44-38.

Hunter scored six points in a 12-4 spurt that gave Clemson a 12-point lead midway through the second half and Cal never again threatened.

Clemson shot a season-high 62% (31 of 50) from the field.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for Cal and Wilkinson finished with 11.

